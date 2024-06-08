Live
Just In
Nizampet residents demand action amid waterlogging woes
- Monsoon causes overflowing drains, knee-deep waterlogging in Nizampet
- Locals demand swift action on long-proposed stormwater drains
- Lanes get flooded with rainwater and sewage even during light rains
Hyderabad: With the arrival of the monsoon, overflowing drains and knee-deep water in colonies have once again become a common sight in Nizampet limits.
Frustrated by the lack of a permanent solution from the Nizampet Municipal Corporation to prevent waterlogging in nearby areas, locals have demanded that the civic body promptly lay the long-proposed stormwater drains.
Locals emphasised that even with light rains, entire lanes are flooded with a mix of rainwater and sewage, highlighting the enduring plight residents have faced for the past decade.
Despite sending numerous representations to the concerned officials of the Nizampet Municipal Corporation, last year's proposed stormwater drains remain confined to paper, with no funds allocated. Whenever questioned, officials claim that work will commence after the Lok Sabha elections, yet despite the election's conclusion, no progress has been made.
Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet, stated, “It is not the first time we are facing this situation. Every time it rains, our colony gets flooded, and we are forced to endure sleepless nights.
Whenever we complain to the concerned officials, they make false promises, saying that after the election code, work on laying stormwater drains and desilting will be done. But with the completion of the election code, the monsoon arrived, bringing more problems that need to be addressed."
Sai Kumar, another resident, said, “Last year, the civic body proposed to undertake the construction of stormwater drains, but it appears to be merely a paper plan.
With each rainfall, the situation deteriorates. Despite numerous appeals, the authorities concerned have taken no action to prevent waterlogging in our area.”