Nizam's or Sardar Patel's rule? Bandi Sanjay asks people to decide

Hyderabad: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was bowing down to the Nizam, who was responsible for committing atrocities against people, BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday asked people whether they want the Nizam's rule or Sardar Patel's rule in the State.

Continuing his Praja Sangram Yatra from Chilkur Crossroads on day four, Sanjay said, "While BJP activists bow down to Sardar Patel for freeing people of Telangana from the Nizam's rule, KCR has been bowing down to the ruler who committed atrocities against people of the State. People should think whether they want Nizam's rule or Sardar Patel's rule."

He claimed that the 'Telangana Talli' was weeping after getting tangled in KCR's kingdom. The BJP leader asserted that the pink party would be defeated in 2023 and the BJP would be brought to power. He said 1,400 people had died for Telangana, alleging the CM cut the number to 600. "The youth got matchstick, ropes for committing suicide, whereas TRS leaders did not get the matchstick. The yatra is to dethrone KCR government," said Sanjay. He questioned the government as to why it did not fulfil the promise of scrapping GO 111. "The CM should clear his stand on GO 111. Farmers' lands were taken by the CM's family members. They are owning farmhouses by purchasing them at a cheaper price," charged Sanjay. The BJP leader also questioned the TRS government on double bedroom houses. He said the Modi government had sanctioned 70,000 houses for rural areas of the State, but KCR did not complete them and was coming out with stories.

BJP leader Sambit Patra said when KCR's daughter lost the election, she was given another post, but there were no posts for youth who fought for Telangana. The land, sand and liquor mafia were thriving in the State, alleged Patra. He called upon people to overthrow the CM for failing to fulfil the promise of celebrating the Liberation Day on September 17.

Party leaders like former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will take part in the yatra on September 4 at Vikarabad. Young Karnataka MP Tejasvi Surya will join on September 7 at Sangareddy.