Nizam’s was a monstruous regime: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Former State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Friday that showing Osmania and Charminar, Nizam was portrayed as benevolent ruler to cover up the cruel realities of his regime.

Releasing the poster of a film on Razarkar atrocities, he said people aged 18-40 years who form 70 per cent of the country’s population don’t know the dark past of Nizam’s rule. “Some have tried to portray Nizam’s rule in grand colours by showing Osmania and Charminar, but Nizam had run a regime of a monoster (NararupaRakshasudu). During the atrocious rule, the nose rings of women were forcefully taken off, they were raped, stripped and made to dance to Bathukamma, thus exposes the vicious rule of those days,” he added.

Congratulating the film-makers for bringing out facts before people, he said, during the making of ‘Razakar’ there were many difficulties. But, Guduru Narayana Reddy, the film-maker was in tears at one stage. However, the shooting of the film did not stop, Bandi said.

The Nizamabad MP said former Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar knows history of liberation of Telangana comprehensively. He had played a key role in passing the Kakinada resolution in the name of one vote and two States.He also insisted on importance of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day on September 17.

Bandi alleged that there was a conspiracy to misrepresent the Telangana movement today along with its history and pedalling twisted narrative to write their own history portraying themselves as the lone torch bearers. Razakar film is an attempt to show the real history. Through social media, the movie should be widely promoted, and people should watch it, he said.

The success of the movie should become an inspiration to make such historical movies in future, he said assuring the film-makers that he would do his best for its success.