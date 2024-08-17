NMDC targets 100 MT production by 2029

Hyderabad: India’s largest iron ore producer and Navratna mining company, NMDC, celebrated India’s 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. The national flag was hoisted at the company’s headquarters in Hyderabad and at all its project sites on Thursday.

Amitava Mukherjee (additional charge CMD, NMDC) unfurled the Tricolour at the NMDC Corporate Office in Hyderabad, accompanied by Vinay Kumar, director (Technical) & Personnel (addl. charge); B Vishwanath, Chief Vigilance Officer; Zailabuddin, senior most employee at the head office, senior officials and employees.

In his address, Mukherjee said, “It is a privilege for NMDC to uphold the responsibility of serving and meeting the nation’s infrastructural needs, symbolising our enduring commitment to India’s progress. Our steadfast resolve has led NMDC to become the first mining company in the country to surpass the 45 million-tonne mark. With this determination, we are set to achieve within the next five years what we have accomplished over the past six decades, raising our production from 50 million tonnes to 100 million tonnes. Our strong Q1 financial results and achievements, including 1 million tonnes of liquid steel and 1.5 million tonnes of hot metal production at the NMDC Steel plant, are a testament to the modern marvel we have built for India. NMDC is dedicated to responsible mining and sustainability.”

Additionally, the winners of the third edition of the NMDC-Hindu chess tournament held on August 11 at the State Art Gallery in Hyderabad were felicitated today by the CMD.

Approximately 600 students from 110 schools participated in the event. CMD, Technical Director, CVO, President and office bearers of Mineral Eves’ club Hyderabad felicitated the winners of the internal games organised for employees and associates.