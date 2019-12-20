No basic facilities at valuation centres

OU: Representatives of Telangana private lecturers' association met OU examination controller Sriram Venkatesh at his office on Thursday and submitted a memorandum, urging him to provide basic facilities at valuation centres.

They also demanded hike in the remuneration given for valuation. They complained about behaviour of operators at valuation centres and requested him to organise valuation centre at colleges with better facilities such as Loyala College at Suchitra circle.