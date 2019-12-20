Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

No basic facilities at valuation centres

No basic facilities at valuation centres
Highlights

Representatives of Telangana private lecturers’ association met OU examination controller Sriram Venkatesh at his office on Thursday and submitted a...

OU: Representatives of Telangana private lecturers' association met OU examination controller Sriram Venkatesh at his office on Thursday and submitted a memorandum, urging him to provide basic facilities at valuation centres.

They also demanded hike in the remuneration given for valuation. They complained about behaviour of operators at valuation centres and requested him to organise valuation centre at colleges with better facilities such as Loyala College at Suchitra circle.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India20 Dec 2019 12:09 PM GMT

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes North India

Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Death sentence given to convicts of 2008 Jaipur blast case
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh gets life sentence for rape
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
President Ramnath Kovind arrives in Hyderabad for winter sojourn
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi
Saved economy that was heading towards disaster, says PM Modi


Top