No complaints received against Rajgopal blabber, says PCC panel

Hyderabad: The PCC disciplinary committee on Sunday clarified that the party was yet to initiate any action against Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, as no formal complaint was received against his ‘dissident remarks’.

The committee, chaired by Mallu Ravi, dwelt in detail on various issues, including resolution of issues causing friction within the party primarily in Warangal and Gajwel.

Later briefing the media, Ravi clarified that the issue pertaining to Rajgopal Reddy did not come up for discussion as no complaint had been lodged against him.

“If a complaint is received, we will discuss the Rajagopal Reddy issue. It has not come to our attention, as yet,” he said. However, he cautioned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone who makes internal party matters public through the media. Ravi stressed the need for party members to maintain unity as local body elections were round the corner.

It may be recalled that in August, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud had indicated that Rajagopal Reddy’s ‘dissident remarks’ would be referred to the disciplinary committee. His remarks came in the wake of continuous ‘verbal attacks’ against the party’s state leadership.

The MLA has been publicly critical of the leadership and the government, expressing his dissatisfaction for getting a cabinet position despite promises to accommodate him.

As regards a notice issued to Siddipet DCC president Narsa Reddy, Ravi said that the committee has sought an explanation from him.

On the reported rift in Warangal, he said that a report was given to Mahesh Goud and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and they would take a final call.