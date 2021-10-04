North-eastern colonies of Secunderabad start 75-day 'Satyagraha' on Twitter

Secunderabad: With several pleas and representations to the State government, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and the Centre regarding opening of 21 roads in the cantonment area falling on deaf years, the residents of the north-eastern colonies of Secunderabad launched a 75-day 'satyagraha' campaign on Twitter.

They alleged that even after 75 years of independence, locals and commuters in and around Secunderabad were still battling to get proper civic amenities. The campaign aims to expose all details of 21 public roads in the SCB area that are closed by the Local Military Authority (LMA) and many lanes laden with potholes and lack of illumination on many stretches.

According to residents, they will take up an issue every day and then post it on their social media page. They plan a silent march on the last day of the campaign.

Chandrashekar, secretary, Federation of North-Eastern Coloniesof Secunderabad (FNECS) said, "Several representations were given to the officials concerned. We recently even met the chairman of Defence Committee, but yet there is no outcome. Even basic amenities like streetlights are not there on many stretches. As a result, commuters are finding it tough to travel. Regarding road closure, we want the Centre to come out with a comprehensive plan as to how they are planning to open all 21 closed roads. On the 75th day of the campaign--December 14--residents will hold a peaceful candlelight march from the Trimulgherry-RK Puram flyover."

According to Rajashekar Rao, a resident of north-eastern colonies, "We want our campaign to be an eye-opener so that the officials concerned respond to our struggles. Despite clear orders from the Army headquarters to reopen the roads, the roads still remain closed."

Alleged Y Mohan, another resident, "For the past many years citizens residing in the north-eastern colonies are struggling. Residents of Secunderabad have organised many campaigns, rallies and protests against road closure, but neither the Centre nor the State government reacted. They only give us false hopes; no concrete measures have been taken to open the roads."