North Hyd plagued with plethora of problems, bodies knock CM’s door

Hyderabad: As the Northern part of the city has been neglected in all spheres, whether it's infrastructural development or various other issues, there's a stark development contrast between the thriving Western part of the city and the underserved North of Hyderabad. To address this, members of the North Hyderabad Development Forum and Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi submitted a representation to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, urging him to allocate land for developing this part of the city into a FinTech City.

According to members of the North Hyderabad Development Forum, while areas like Hitech City, Gachibowli, Kokapet, Kondapur, and Madhapur are flourishing, the Northern part of the city lags behind, lacking equal opportunities and infrastructure. This glaring disparity calls for immediate attention to ensure balanced growth and prosperity for all residents. Drawing inspiration from Silicon Valley and Gujarat's successful GIFT City, it would be beneficial if the State government developed the Northern part of the city into a Financial Technology City (FinTech City), synonymous with breakthroughs, cutting-edge technology, and a bustling business ecosystem.

“In this regard, we have submitted a presentation to the State government, urging them to allocate land and invest in critical basic infrastructure for the FinTech City initiative. This bold and visionary step will not only attract investments but also drive economic growth, ultimately positioning North Hyderabad as a global innovation and financial powerhouse. Moreover, North Hyderabad boasts a wealth of talent, with prestigious engineering, management, aeronautical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, and medical colleges and universities fostering a pool of skilled professionals eager to contribute to the nation's progress. Establishing the FinTech City will ignite the vibrant startup culture among the youth, providing ample employment opportunities and nurturing innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial acumen,” said a member of the North Hyderabad Development Forum.

“Hitech City is overcrowded, with 11 lakh professionals and supporting staff, resulting in congested roads, flyovers, and metros. This concentration of development highlights the need to spread development to other areas, such as the undeveloped North of Hyderabad. Additionally, it will be better if the State government extends the metro rail network till Medchal,” stated the members of Medchal Metro Sadhana Samithi.