North Zone DCP inaugurates 82 CCTV cameras

Hyderabad: S Rashmi Perumal, DCP, North Zone, on Thursday inaugurated 82 CCTV cameras, which were installed by the residents in coordination with the police.

The CCTV cameras cover various areas, including 22 Nenu Saitham cameras and 28 community cameras covering Begumpet Mothilal Nehru Nagar. 32 cameras were installed in the limits of Wesley teacher’s colony, Bowenpally. The DCP North Zone emphasised the importance of installing CCTV cameras for enhanced security and praised the initiative taken by the residents of Begumpet and Bowenpally.

