Live
- Jagan has no moral right to protest on fee reimbursement
- Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: Legacy, Contributions, and Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas
- Arrangements in place for mega parents & teachers meeting
- Health School prog brings remarkable changes in students: Collector
- First Int’l flight from Tirupati to take off today
- Quality education, better facilities should be provided to students
- Tirupati: City MLA inaugurates sports complex in Tirupati
- Demand to reinstate suspended employees of NAD intensifies
- ISRO sends European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission to space
- Superintendent, Addl Superintendent of Central Prison suspended
Just In
North Zone DCP inaugurates 82 CCTV cameras
Highlights
S Rashmi Perumal, DCP, North Zone, on Thursday inaugurated 82 CCTV cameras, which were installed by the residents in coordination with the police.
Hyderabad: S Rashmi Perumal, DCP, North Zone, on Thursday inaugurated 82 CCTV cameras, which were installed by the residents in coordination with the police.
The CCTV cameras cover various areas, including 22 Nenu Saitham cameras and 28 community cameras covering Begumpet Mothilal Nehru Nagar. 32 cameras were installed in the limits of Wesley teacher’s colony, Bowenpally. The DCP North Zone emphasised the importance of installing CCTV cameras for enhanced security and praised the initiative taken by the residents of Begumpet and Bowenpally.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS