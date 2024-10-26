North Zone police hold coordination meeting on street dwellers, homeless

Hyderabad: The North Zone police convened a coordination meeting with officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Medical and Health Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, and various NGOs to address critical issues related to street dwellers and homeless individuals. During the meeting, S Rashmi Perumal, DCP North Zone, focused on two primary concerns: providing immediate shelter for those living on the streets, ensuring the well-being and dignity of those living on the streets, and dignified handling of deceased individuals, especially in light of the increasing number of unidentified bodies found daily.

Some of the key discussion points included identifying locations for temporary and permanent shelters to support street dwellers, streamlining access to medical and mental health services, establishing protocols for the respectful handling and identification of deceased individuals, and collaborating with NGOs to enhance outreach and support efforts for vulnerable populations.