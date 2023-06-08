Noted RTI activist from MP Anand Rai joins BRS

Hyderabad: Noted RTI activist from Madhya Pradesh Anand Rai joined the ruling BRS on Wednesday. Rai, who brought to light the Vyapam scam that created a sensation in MP, joined the party in the presence of BRS national president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan. KCR invited him into the party by offering a pink scarf. Anand Rai is a popular RTI and tribal rights activist. As a social activist, he enjoys strong support of prominent tribal rights organisation “Jai Adivasi YuvashaktiSangathan (JAYS)”, which also declared its support to BRS. It is a prominent organisation fighting for rights of tribals and adivasis in MP. Rai is a key leader in the organization. JAYS president Lal Singh Burman, PanchamBheel, Ashwin Dube, GaziramBadole, Kailash Rana and others joined the party.

JAYS founder Vikram Achalia said the slew of welfare and development programmes are being implemented in the State with a humanitarian view for development of SCs, STs, BCs and minorities under KCR ‘s leadership. Achalia said JAYS is extending full support to the BRS supremo for making efforts to bring a qualitative change across the country. He said the aspirations of the poor, backward classes, dalits and adivasis have not been fulfilled in the 75 years of independent India. “KCR is creating confidence across the country that he will fulfill the aspirations of people.”