Nothing is going to happen unless clean political parties come: environmentalist

Hyderabad: Questioning lack of seriousness in political executives on reduction of carbon emission, environmentalist Prof K Purushottam Reddy on Monday observed that "Unless clean political parties come nothing is going to happen; the situation is likely to remain the same."

Prof Reddy talked to The Hans India on the new report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC), which stated that about 12 coastal cities in the country, including Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Cochin, would face the brunt of climate change, as they fear rising sea levels. While these were the initial projects at the current rate, if the trends continue by the end of the century, the coastal cities would go under three feet of water.

He said the IPCC was formed with scientist groups from different countries. As per the report, if the temperatures rise 1.5 degrees more than the pre-industrial time (about 100 years ago), there are chances of coastal cities to be submerged. The average temperatures are already more than 1.25 degrees Celsius. The ice spread near the North Pole and the South Pole has decreased. During this summer, the extent of the area was very low.

"Can you expect 49 degrees C in Canada? Normally Canada is a pleasant country with temperatures in minus degrees, but now the temperatures are above 40 deg C. The problem is very real. The biggest tragedy we have is that we have political parties which are thick skinned," Reddy pointed out.

According to him, as per the Kyoto Protocol, all world nations agreed to reduce the carbon emission. They had individually pledged to decrease footprint by 35 per cent. He said the government should have kept its promise and reduce the usage of oil, coal and increased forest cover.

"If India has to do what its commitment is, we require a major paradigm shift. We cannot do that with the present model. Forget about the coastal cities, the island countries will be lost. Major part of Bangladesh will be gone. The problem would be for India, with its huge population looking towards us," the professor stated.

The environmentalist said the countries were not honest when it comes to decreasing the carbon emission. "Countries like China, which has dictatorship, and others like America, are not honest in battling. Countries like China, America, Russia and India are major pollutants. Their minds are stuck in the hands of the corporate forces. Unless clean parties come up nothing is going to happen," he reiterated.