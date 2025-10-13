Notification for JH Assembly byelection to be issued today

Hyderabad: The notification for the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency bypollis set to be released on Monday. The District Election Officer RV Karnan is scheduled to release the gazette notification for the by-election on Monday and nominations will be accepted from the same day.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the last date for filing nominations is October 21. The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed until October 24. The election will be held on November 11while counting of votes will take place on November 14, and the election process will be completed by November 16.

Meanwhile, ECI has appointed Sanjiv Kumar Lal, (IRS-2014 batch), as the Expenditure Observer for the Jubilee Hills bypoll. The Expenditure Observer will oversee and monitor the election expenditure monitoring process, ensuring strict compliance with ECI guidelines to maintain transparency and curb the influence of money power in the electoral process.

According to the DEO, all arrangements were completed at the Returning Officer’s officeat the Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office. Karnan had already visited the office and reviewed the preparedness with the RO and AROs.

All nominations will be received at the office of the returning officer in Shaikpet. Candidates are required to submit their applications through Form 2B and affidavits through Form 26.

Candidates of the general category are required to submit a security deposit of Rs10,000, while SC/ST candidates need to deposit only Rs 5,000 with a caste certificate. Candidates from the recognised political parties should have one proposer who must be a voter from the same constituency as per the latest voter list published on September 30. Others are required to have 10 proposers with the same aforementioned conditions.

Candidates from other constituencies must submit an electoral extract from the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO).