NRIs lend strong support to KCR's nat'l party plan

Hyderabad: Telangana NRIs from across the world unanimously adopted a resolution in support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's decision to foray into national politics. Telangana NRIs' coordinator B Ganesh moved a resolution seeking the support of NRIs to TRS supremo and his move to enter national politics in a Zoom meeting attended by NRIs from different countries.

Ahead of the launch of National party - Bharatiya Rastra Samithi- by the TRS chief, all NRIs welcomed KCR to plunge into national politics at a meeting and adopted a resolution in this regard.

On the occasion, NRIs expressed their views. They said development of India will be possible under the leadership of KCR only, on the lines Telangana is heading fast in growth. They expressed confidence of qualitative change in the country. "KCR's leadership is imperative to lead India towards development". They said India is the land of natural resources, but successive governments have failed to utilise them to achieve development goals. The Union government has no agenda to discuss in Parliament, except provoking religious issues.

NRI leader Mahesh said KCR is likely to hold the TRS State executive meeting and announce his foray into national politics officially. The TRS will also be rechristened as BRS in the meeting on June 19. He would launch a campaign aiming to educate all Indian NRIs living in different countries about the growth and development witnessed in Telangana under the leadership of KCR.

Anil Kurmachalam (UK) said that India registered low growth during the BJP regime. "KCR has set things right in just seven years in Telangana which was completely destroyed in united Andhra Pradesh. He hoped India will progress at a Jet speed, like the State, which turns golden Telangana under KCR regime.

Jagan (New Zealand) sounded confident that KCR will definitely make his own mark in national politics and the NRI will support Bharatiya Rastra Samithi.

Rajesh (Sidney) said the NRIs have already appealed to KCR to enter national politics four years ago. His NRI wing will extend all support to KCR's new political journey in national politics.

D Ashok (UK) asserted that a qualitative change will happen in India. "The Union government is giving away precious public assets to corporate companies. A big change in India will be possible under KCR leadership only."

A Shyam Babu (Denmark) said KCR has realised the aspirations of Telangana people by achieving statehood. "Now, the Telangana warrier will implement Telangana schemes in the country."

Chitti Babu (Malaysia) said "it is a happy moment that strong leader KCR is entering national politics".

G Nagaraju (South Africa) said that Congress and BJP ruled the country but there is no qualitative change. "It is high time that the Telangana development model should be implemented in the country. KCR will lead the country towards progressive path and the launch of national party is imminent".

Rahul (Zambia) said India will soon witness fast growth under KCR's leadership.

Rajesh Hipparaj, a Maharastrian residing in South Africa, said Telangana has registered growth fast and was ahead of all States in the country. The NRIs will support KCR's leadership.

A representative from Kuwait NRIs, Abhilasha, said Indian NRIs "are struggling due to BJP policies. KCR will only make India number 1 in the world, like Telangana achieved top position in development". Sridhar (Qatar) welcomed KCR's decision to plunge into national politics. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political moves brought a bad reputation to India. KCR will erase' Boycott India" impression created by the present rulers". Sridhar (Switzerland) said KCR's political experience will help a lot India in the present crisis in the country. "He will also hold meetings with NRIs from other Indian States and seek their support.

Arvind (Germany) said NRIs have been suffering due to BJP policies. "KCR's progressive ideology will help India".

Mahipal (Oman) and Satish (Bahrain) extended their full support to the resolution in support of KCR's entry into national politics. It is a proud moment that Telangana leader will lead India soon. " We strongly believe that a strong change will happen in India; it will be possible by KCR only. "

Krishna Prasad (Singapore) expressed concern that Indian system was completely destroyed after caste and religion played an important role in political system. "The existing national parties have failed". He said KCR will bring a big political change in the country soon.

Krishna (Canada) also supported KCR's entry into national politics.

Ravinder (China) said KCR will definitely emerge as a strong national leader.

Afroz Khan (Qatar) said NRIs in Gulf countries "are suffering from BJP's religious Politics. "Time has come to bury the political parties which promoted religious hatred".

Rajanikanth (USA) and B Ranga Reddy (Peru) said KCR will prepare an action plan on optimum utilisation of natural resources available in India and develop the country fast. Several NRIs from different countries also attended the Zoom meeting and supported KCR's decision to enter national politics.