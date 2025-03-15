NSS is a way to build a new India: OU V-C

Hyderabad: Various international and national programmes are being organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Central Government, through the National Service Scheme, in which the youth will have an opportunity to learn the concept of unity and human values along with education, said Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Professor Kumar.

As part of developing national unity among the youth, the Higher Education Department of Odisha has organised the NSS National Integration Camp from March 3 to 9. Six NSS volunteers from the Tara Government College, Sangareddy, participated in the event on behalf of Telangana State, under the auspices of Osmania University, under the leadership of Dr Jagadishwar, NSS Programme Officer of the College.

Osmania University Registrar Professor Naresh Reddy said that 15 states and 36 universities participated in this National Integration Camp held at Barampur University in Odisha, and the Telangana state team not only stood first in the group dance category but also showcased the cultural heritage of Telangana to India.

Osmania University NSS Programme Coordinator Professor Vidyasagar said that India is a country with diverse cultures, traditions, customs, dance styles, languages, castes and religions, and he expressed happiness that in such a diverse National Integration Camp, NSS volunteers from Osmania University won first place in the dance category at the national level and brought good name to Telangana state and Osmania University.

Similarly, the volunteers participated in all the categories, like quizzes, rangoli, photography, skits, song competitions, and solo dance, and won the appreciation of everyone and brought good recognition to Osmania University, said the programme coordinator, Professor Vidyasagar. He said that in the future, many programmes will be organised through NSS, and efforts will be made to bring recognition to Osmania University and Telangana.