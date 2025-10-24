Observers stress strict MCC enforcement for Jubilee Hills by-poll

The Election Observers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election emphasised the need for immediate response to all election-related complaints and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process.

General Observer Ranjit Kumar Singh, Police Observer Om Prakash Tripathi and Expenditure Observer Sanjeev Kumar Lal, along with District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, conducted a surprise inspection of the MCMC (Media Certification and Monitoring Committee), Electronic Media Monitoring Room, MCC Control Room, and the 1950 Complaint Centre at the GHMC Head Office on Thursday.

The observers reviewed complaint registers, documentation and the real-time monitoring systems, expressing satisfaction over their functioning and prompt grievance redressal.

During the visit, DEO RV Karnan briefed the observers that all complaints received through MCC, MCMC, cVIGIL, and the 24×7 Control Room are being acted upon immediately by alerting field teams such as FST, SST, VST, and VVT for on-ground verification and necessary action.

He further informed that since the announcement of the bye-election schedule, enforcement teams have seized over 2.75 crore in unaccounted cash and registered more than ten cases related to MCC violations.

The General Observer Ranjit Kumar directed that all election expenditure by contesting candidates must be accurately and promptly recorded, ensuring complete transparency in campaign finance monitoring.

The General Observer urged officials to work in coordination to ensure that the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency Bye-Election is conducted in a free, impartial, and peaceful manner.

The inspection was attended by Additional Commissioner (Elections) Hemant Keshav Patil, MCC Nodal Officer Narasimha Reddy, Chief Examiner of Accounts P Venkateshwar Reddy, Media Nodal Officer Mamindla Dasharatham, MCMC Members Bacchanjeeth Singh, Manasa Krishna Kanth, OSD (Control Room) Anuradha, and other officials.