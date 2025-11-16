Office of International Affairs opens at OU

Hyderabad: Ina bid to enhance its global footprint and strengthen international academic engagement, the Osmania University opened the Office of International Affairs (OIA) on the campus on Saturday.

OU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kumar Solugaram who inaugurated the OIA, highlighted the growing importance of internationalisation in higher education and emphasized the University’s commitment to fostering global partnerships, supporting international students, and promoting cross-border academic collaboration.

The newly-established Office of International Affairs has been set up with the objective of streamlining international academic activities, strengthening global outreach, facilitating international student services, and expanding Osmania University’s collaborative programmes with institutions across the world.

Prof. B Vijaya, Director, Office of International Affairs (OIA), OU, noted that the new office will serve as a central hub for coordinating international programs, research exchanges, and academic partnerships.