Officers told to cultivate emotional intelligence

Secunderabad: A two-day training on 'Emotional Intelligence (EI) for Effective Workplace Excellence' for IFS officers was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha at Telangana State Forest Academy on Monday. Sixteen senior officers from 13 States are attending the training.

In her address, the PCCF called for cultivating emotional intelligence. She said every officer should be aware of themselves and their employees to be able to work together as excellent teams and achieve high performances. While intelligence is generally inborn, emotional intelligence is required or learnt. Research also showed that people with high emotional intelligence are far more successful in life while people with high Intelligence Quotient may encounter problems while working with people.

She said that the Chief Minister of Telangana was emotionally connected to forest and environment and was able to get the best out of the department. Being a department where most employees work in remote places and many times alone, emotionally connecting with them will help them give their best. The higher the position one holds, higher is impact on the performance of the department.

Therefore, she felt all officers need to cultivate emotional intelligence by becoming aware of, control and express their emotions and understand emotions of others, build interpersonal relationship for excelling in the work as well as in life. M Prudhvi Raju, Director of TS Forest Academy, presided over the inaugural session.