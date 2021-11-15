Officials brace for MLC polls in Rangareddy

Rajendranagar: As the State Election Commission has announced biennial elections to 12 MLC seats from 9 local bodies in the State, the Rajendranagar authorities geared up to put in place over all the necessary arrangements for the battle of ballot which is scheduled to be held on December 10.



Among the nine local bodies where the elections are declared, Rangareddy District is going for polling on two MLC seats represented by Patnam Mahender Reddy and Sunkari Raju whose terms are to end on January 4, 2022.

The other 8 local bodies, where the elections are declared include Adilabad, Warangal, Nalgonda, Medak, Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar. Except Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar – where the polling is to be held for two MLC seats each, the other 6 local bodies have to vote for one seat each.

Representatives of local bodies such as Chairman, Vice Chairman, Corporators, Councillors, ZPTCs and MPTCs would vote to elect their favourite candidate for which the polling is scheduled to be held next month.

There are a total 134 electors in the entire Rajendranagar revenue division consisting of Gandipet, Serilingampally, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad mandals. Rajendranagar Mandal alone carries five GHMC wards such as Rajendranagr, Attapur, Mailardevpally, Shastripuram and Suleman Nagar with a share representation of corporators from BJP and MIM.

While the notification would be issued on November 16, the last date of filing nomination is scheduled for November 23. Though the scrutiny of nominations would be done on November 24, the candidate can withdraw their nominations by November 26. Following the polling on December 10, the counting of votes would be held on December 14 and the result will be declared the same day. It is against this background, the Tahsildar Rajendranagar Mandal has been appointed as incharge for overall arrangements at the counting centre at Veterinary College, Rajendranagar. "As per the guidelines of ECI, it was instructed to arrange proper electricity, sanitation and cleaning at distribution and counting centre besides facilitating with two rooms along with a strong room," informed K Chandrasekhar, Mandal Revenue Officer Rajendranagar.

Though there was no clarity yet over the polling centre for the upcoming elections for two seats in Rangareddy district, the authorities are hoping that the same RDO Office Rajendranagar at Upparpally may come into play this time too.

Meanwhile, as the model code of conduct has been imposed by the State Election Commission in the poll-bound districts, many proposed works especially road construction proposals are likely to be kept under pendency till the conclusion of the elections.