Officials inspect Sri Rama Navami procession route

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Rama Navami procession, senior officials from various departments conducted a route inspection on Wednesday to ensure its smooth and hassle-free passage and for necessary arrangements by all departments were in place.

The inspection was led by Dr B Balaswamy, DCP East Zone, along with J Narsaiah, Additional DCP, K Shankar, ACP Sultan Bazar, and N Ravi, Afzalgunj CI. Officials from the GHMC, Revenue, Transco, HMWSSB and Horticulture departments joined the inspection.

The officials inspected locations along the procession route, including Begum Bazar Chatri, Swastik Mirchi, Bartan Bazar, SA Bazar Mosque, Shankersher Hotel X Road, Gowliguda, Putlibowli, Andhra Bank, Koti and Hanuman Vyamshala.

Authorities reviewed road conditions, traffic management, security, lighting, water supply and sanitation. They are taking steps to manage the expected crowd and traffic flow during the procession.

Meanwhile, G Chandra Mohan, DCP South-West Zone, conducted a coordination meeting. Officials from Transco, RTA, Fire Services, DMHO, Traffic police and organisers of the processions, including Bhagawanth Rao, Govind Rathi, Anand Singh and M Krishna attended.

