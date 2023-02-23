OGH doctors give new lease of life to super obese patient

Hyderabad: Doctors of Osmania Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 23-year-old man Thakur Maninder Singh by successfully performing a rare and 'extremely difficult' laparoscopic bariatric surgery.

A resident of Guddimalkapur, Singh was a super obese patient weighing 227 kg with BMI 66 and approached the OGH doctors for treatment. A team of 15 doctors, including surgical gastroenterology, endocrinology and anaesthesias, performed a laparoscopic mini-gastric bypass decreasing the small intestine a little bit. Two months after the surgery and under the supervision of doctors, he could walk on his own.

Superintendent Dr B Nagendar said Singh was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. The doctors had to take precautions; the endocrinologist team; headed by Dr Rakesh Sahai after taking up treatment, recommended surgical gastroenterology for bariatric surgery. It was a difficult task to perform the surgery because of the huge weight; the team had to use two tables for making Singh to lay on it. He was given dietary advice, breathing exercises and counselled about the surgery.

The surgery took four hours. Immediately after the patient was extubated on a tablehe was ambulated four hours after the surgery. Main principles of surgery were reduction of stomach capacity and also mal absorption surgery. He was kept on a liquid diet for a week; now he is taking a regular diet. He lost nearly 70 kg in these two months, doctors said.

The surgery was led by Dr Madhusudhan, professor and head, surgical gastroenterology. The other surgeons include Doctors Phani, Wasifali, Sudarshan, Adhitya, Varun, Venu and Amardeep.

Dr Madhusudhan said Singh's weight increased not because of eating but because of genetic problems. "If he was ignored, he could die; hence we decided to help him with a lot of precautions, including a challenging anaesthesia procedure," he said. His hypertension and diabetic levels have become normal; he needs to take vitamin foods and avoid carbohydrates, he added.

Singh said he had visited several hospitals; he was told that it would cost Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh for the surgery. "The NIMS authorities said it will cost over Rs 2 lakh and more. We came to Osmania where doctors guided me on diet and took up surgery; I am walking with ease. I have stopped taking sugar and BP tablets, thanks to doctors for providing me new life," Singh said.