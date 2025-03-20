Oh! Fourth City with slew of super smart facilities set to wow citizens

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visionary project aiming to transform Hyderabad into a metropolis that tradition with futuristic aspirations – the Fourth City would be equipped with multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport network, and green buildings, fostering a sustainable and smart living ecosystem.

After Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad the Fourth City is slated to come up at Mucharla. CM Revanth Reddy envisages a city that includes everything from ritzy entertainment, eye-catching art and cultural displays, state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure, and top-notch hotels and resorts. The proposed Fourth City would be an aspirational hub, a symbol of modernity, and a testament to CM’s forward-thinking leadership.

According to the officials, the State government is pioneering the development of India’s first Net-Zero Future City, setting a new standard in sustainable and smart urbanisation. Designed to rival the world’s top cities, this eco-friendly, ultra-modern metropolis would feature state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and a pollution-free environment.

The official said that spanning 765 sq km across 56 villages between the Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar highways, this transformative mega-urban project has been meticulously planned to drive innovation and economic growth.

To ensure its seamless execution, the government had established Future City Development Authority (FCDA). The official said that this next generation city would be equipped with multimodal connectivity, an electric public transport network, and green buildings, fostering a sustainable and smart living ecosystem.