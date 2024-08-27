Oh! Katora Houz sheen fades as swimming pool turns cesspool

Hyderabad: One of the major heritage structures within the precincts of the fort walls of the Golconda, the Katora Houz faces tampering, as the massive pipeline being laid within the tank is altering the status of the historic monument.

Despite spending huge funds for repairing and rejuvenating this royal swimming pool spread in more than eight acres, for the past several years it has turned out to be a cesspool. It is also slowly being consumed by water hyacinth, which acts as a breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

However, this time, the locals were surprised by the new development as pipeline works believed to support the locality’s sewerage system began a few weeks later on the North East and South West corners of the pool. “A few days back, tourists and locals were shocked to see that work of laying huge drainage pipe lines was going on in this ancient Katora Houz which is unprecedented,” said Abdul Raheem, a resident of Golconda.

The tank, which is believed to be constructed by the Qutub Shahi kings and used as a swimming pool for royalty is more than 450 years old. The tank is protected under the ASI and is listed along with other key structures including Naya Qila (33 acres), Attarseed (48.18 acres), Moat (54 acres), fortifications (32.85 acres), Balahissar (54 acres). The Katora Houz used to get waters from Durgam Cheruvu and was about 10 feet deep, if filled to the brim. However, at present, the water in it is accumulated from rains or sewage.

Locals have blamed this to the apathetic attitude of ASI to the heritage structures in the vicinity, save Golconda. “Due to the carelessness of ASI, the historical and ancient katora houz in Golconda Fort has been a victim of destruction for many years. At least now the present State government which is attempting to preserve the historic lakes and engaged HYDRA should also focus on these historic marvels,” said Mohd Habeebuddin, a local heritage activist.

Habeeb pointed out that it was announced several times to clean the ancient Katora Houz and make arrangements for boating, but the authorities have failed to act.

“Presently, Katora Houz, which was once the swimming pool in the Qutub Shahi period, is converted into a dumping ground and a public toilet.

It is requested to the ASI that the sewage pipeline laid inside this tank be removed. The authorities should take up repair work to attract tourists on priority,” he demanded.