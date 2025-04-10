Live
- Digital University Kerala preparing new App for movie ticket booking: Minister
- India and UK reaffirm free trade agreement, support supply chains
- Petitions flood special grievance day in Penukonda
- YSRCP leader accused of misusing Rs 8 lakh temple funds
- Job fair in Nandyal today
- Intensify MGNREGS works: Collector Basha
- Nandyal SP Adhiraj enhances night patrol & security measures
- Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals give strength to countless people, says PM Modi
- Library construction taken up in B Ramadurgam
- 'Haven’t slept all night': Archer Rajat Chauhan thrilled as compound archery joins LA 2028 Olympics
Olectra bags India’s largest outright order for electric buses
Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious order for 297 non-air-conditioned (non-AC),...
Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious order for 297 non-air-conditioned (non-AC), 9-metre electric buses from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). This order represents India’s first-ever and largest outright purchase of electric buses by a State transport corporation.
Olectra has formally received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Murari Lal (HPAS), Executive Director, HRTC.
Specially designed to navigate the challenging hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh, these electric buses offer a seating capacity of 30 passengers and can travel up to 180 kilometres on a single charge. The total order is valued at Rs 424 crore, making it one of the largest single-State electric bus procurements under the outright purchase model. This deployment marks a major step forward in promoting clean and sustainable public transportation in the country. “We are delighted to receive India’s first and largest outright order for electric buses.