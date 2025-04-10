Olectra bags India’s largest outright order for electric buses

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing a prestigious order for 297 non-air-conditioned (non-AC), 9-metre electric buses from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). This order represents India’s first-ever and largest outright purchase of electric buses by a State transport corporation.

Olectra has formally received the Letter of Award (LOA) from Murari Lal (HPAS), Executive Director, HRTC.

Specially designed to navigate the challenging hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh, these electric buses offer a seating capacity of 30 passengers and can travel up to 180 kilometres on a single charge. The total order is valued at Rs 424 crore, making it one of the largest single-State electric bus procurements under the outright purchase model. This deployment marks a major step forward in promoting clean and sustainable public transportation in the country. “We are delighted to receive India’s first and largest outright order for electric buses.