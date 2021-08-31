OMG! Ganeshas turn dearer

Hyderabad: With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, traditional artisans are busy giving final touches to Ganesh idols across the city. As last year due to Covid restrictions idol sellers hardly could earn anything and with the price hike in many commodities, Ganesh idol prices have increased by 15-20 per cent this year.

According to idols makers let it be for eco-friendly or plaster of Paris (POP) idols there is a steep rise in the cost of raw materials like POP, colours, bamboo sticks and coir that go into the making of idols resulted in price hikes. 1 feet Ganesh idol is priced at Rs 1,000 – 1,500. The price of eco-friendly idol in online platform is starting from Rs 300.

"This year the cost of a 5 feet idol is around Rs 10,000, while that of a 14-ft to 18 ft idol is costing as much as Rs 60,000 to Rs 1 lakh. As material cost of Ganesh idols increases every year but this year the labour charges too doubled. We had to increase the prices of idols to reach the minimum profit after sales," said Kailash Singh, idol maker, Dhoolpet.

"Our idols are brought from Maharashtra, and to coup up with transportation expenses we have increased our prices. As this year there is a high demand for smaller idols, so we are hoping for a good sale," said T Suresh an idol seller at General Bazar, Secunderabad.

Due to rains and recent floods in West Bengal and Orissa soil prices have increased and so dose labour and transport charges, as we source soil from Orissa and West Bengal and with increase in demand of eco-friendly idols this year all contributed to price hikes. Staring price of idol that of 5 feet is Rs 10,0000," said K Nagesh, Eco friendly Ganesh idol manufacture, Chaderghat.