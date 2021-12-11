Omicron scare: No 'Sunday-Funday' in Hyderabad from tomorrow

After the reports of Omicron broke out, the authorities have cancelled all the entertaining programmes in Hyderabad. Accordingly, no Sunday-Funday programme at Tank Bund and Charminar and 'Ek Shyam-Charminar Ke Naam' in Old City will be held from tomorrow.



Principal secretary of Municipal administration Arvind Kumar said that the programmes will be brought back once the situation returns to normalcy.



Sunday-Funday programme which is conducted on the behalf of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has become an instant hit with huge public response. The special shows held at the programme attracted huge number of people. Food stalls with various delicacies have also remained as the special attraction.



The programme which starts at 5 pm continues until midnight.

