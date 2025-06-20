On Rahul Gandhi’s b’day, Jagga Reddy extends `10 lakh assistance to a cancer patient

Hyderabad: To mark senior party leader and the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy on Thursday extended Rs 10 lakh financial assistance to a cancer patient, Hari Krishna Prasad, of Thallapalli village in Sangareddy constituency. Prasad has been suffering from cancer for some time now. As he comes from a poor family, Reddy provided aid for his full treatment. As Prasad was earning just Rs 13,000 per month and could not afford a costly battle against cancer, the Congress leader came forward to support Prasad, who works as an employee in a Gurukula school. He has a wife, Shailaja, a daughter studying in LKG, and a son in first grade.

Prasad was diagnosed with cancer three months ago. His family has already spent lakhs on treatment. With no money left for further medical expenses, the family was left helpless. Reddy came to know about Prasad’s situation through his followers. Moved by the plight, Reddy volunteered to bear the complete cost of the treatment. He handed over Rs 10 lakh assistance to the patient on Thursday.

Reddy reassured Prasad and his family of his support and encouraged them to stay strong. He also promised to facilitate help through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to cover the treatment expenses incurred so far. Prasad’s family expressed heartfelt gratitude for Reddy’s support.