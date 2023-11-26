One burnt alive after fire breaks out in a car Adibatla

Live
A fire broke out in a car on the outer ring road in the middle of the night at Bongluru on outer ring road leaving person was burned alive.
According m to the details, a sudden fire broke out around 1.30 am while the I20 car with registration number TS29N9559 was going from Outer Ring Road Exit 12 to Exit 13 within the area of Adhibatla Police Station. The person who was traveling in the car was burnt alive before the police arrived. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the death.
The clues team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The deceased has been identified as Badugula Venkatesh (25) of Kodada in Suryapet district and the dead body was shifted to Ibrahimpatnam mortuary.
