Online coaching classes for TSPSC Group-II prelims from Feb 27

Hyderabad: The Live Telecast Online Coaching Classes for TSPSC Group-II (Prelims) Examination in Social Structure, Issues of Public Policies, Issues of Development and Change and Science and Technology are going to begin from February 27 through Jai Telangana TV INB News, Hyderabad for two months.

The Director, TSBC Study Circles, here said the timings of the Live Telecast of the coaching classes will be one-and-a-half hour daily from 3pm to 4.30 pm.

All the aspirants, who are appearing for the TSPSC Group II competitive examinations are requested to watch the same in Jai Telangana TV INB News Hyderabad.

