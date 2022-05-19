Only 2,000 benefitted from PMAY in State: RTI activist

Hyderabad: With political leaders claiming to have implemented all Central welfare schemes benefitting thousands of people in Telangana, an RTI query reveals that only 2,321 benefited from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban)-PMAY (U) scheme under the HUDCO which has only released Rs 51.61 crore. The RTI petition was filed by a Hyderabad-based social activist Robin Zaccheus seeking the total number of applications received, under progress and sanctioned under the PMAY scheme by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Robin said, "as political heat surges in Telangana day by day, there is necessity for transparency on all welfare schemes announced by the Central government or the State Government. People of Telangana must verify all claims by politicians, specially ahead of the next assembly elections in Telangana."

The activist stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has claimed that he will ensure housing to all by 2022. Apparently, reply to the RTI petition reveals that PMAY scheme under HUDCO has so far only released Rs 51.61 crore to 2,321 beneficiaries in the State under PMAY (U)-CLSS. As many as 327 cases were rejected due to Aadhar mismatch and 214 applications, for Rs 49.36 crore, are under process, said Robin. He lamented that the lack of efforts by the government to empower women (EWS) is evident. These schemes are widely claimed as 'success stories' during political public meetings due to lack of transparency.

He demanded that the Central government needs to re-visit the 327 rejected PMAY (U) applications in Telangana. The pending applications too must be completed without any further delay and provided much-needed assistance to women whose dream is to own a house.