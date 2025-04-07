Live
Organised cricket betting racket busted
The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Mangalhat police, busted a organised cricket betting racket by apprehending three persons
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East Zone team, along with the Mangalhat police, busted a organised cricket betting racket by apprehending three persons. They seized Rs.1,04,000 and six cell phones, all worth of Rs 3 lakh. The arrested persons were: Vicky Singh (38), a bookie, V Rakesh (39), a sub-bookie, and B Sandeep (26), a punter.
According to the police, the accused were residing in the Mangalhat area. With habit of betting, they procured line numbers from the main bookie Shailender of Chennai and accepting betting in IPL-2025 at Nala Machilipura, Dhoolpet. For that they used line numbers to accept bets from punters on live matches.
On information, the Task Force and the police apprehended them and seized the amount, cell phones and LED TV. The arrested accused and seized material were handed over to the police for further investigation.