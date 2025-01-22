Osmania alumni felicitates V-C

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Alumni Association presidents, secretaries and executive members felicitated Vice-Chancellor Professor Kumar Molugaram on Tuesday.

Many who had represented the OU Students Unions in the union elections held from 1977 to 1988 met the VC, registrar Professor G Naresh Reddy and OSD Professor Jitender Nayak at the administrative building. On this occasion, they proposed to provide necessary support for the progress of OU as alumni and student union representatives. They hoped to bring glory to OU and maintain its reputation and world-class recognition. The association leaders urged appropriate steps be taken for improvement in academic excellence, faculty development, creation of better infrastructure, support for students, alumni partnership, industry partnership with OU, good governance, promotion and branding, moral values, financial cooperation.

They appealed the VC to hold student union elections in Osmania University. Professor Molugaram thanked the association leaders who honoured him. He urged the alumni to participate in the overall development of Osmania University. He explained that the government was responding positively to provide necessary support, including faculty appointments. He urged the alumni to support creation of infrastructure in their respective departments.