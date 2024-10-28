Osmania varsity holds motivational session

Live
Hyderabad: A motivational interaction session was organised at the Engineering Girls Hostel, University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Saturday.
Bindhu Gongati, a social worker, political influencer, and motivational speaker, an NRI from Chicago, addressed the students and shared valuable insights and experiences that aimed to inspire and empower them.
