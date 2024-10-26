  • Menu
OU organises joint symposium with EPTRI on climate change

Hyderabad: Telangana Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) and University College of Law, Osmania University jointly organised a symposium on ‘Just-Greening for Climate Justice’. The programme was under the chairmanship of Ahmad Nadeem, principal secretary to government, environment, forest, science and technology, and director general of EPTRI, and was conducted at the University College of Law, OU.

The symposium’s objective was to raise awareness about the urgent need to address climate change. It was a reminder of the importance of preserving biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions, and working towards a greener and more sustainable future for all. About 100 students and faculty from the University of Law College and various departments of Osmania University attended the event. Students gave their own ideas and reflections on the contemporary climate condition and suggested suitable recommendations for participatory climate actions.

Similarly, the two-day national seminar on “Recent Trends in Medical Equipment, RTME 24, organised by Biomedical Engineering in association with BMESI, OUCE student council, concluded recently.

