OU scholar honoured with National Researcher Award

Hyderabad: Dr Srinivas Katherasala, research associate in the Department of Sociology at Osmania University, has been selected to receive the prestigious National Researcher Award. This recognition, conferred by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, celebrates his outstanding contribution to the field of sociology and social work.

The award is jointly organised by the Treenetra Foundation, Hindu College (University of Delhi), and KR Mangalam University, Gurugram. The ceremony will take place on December 2025, in New Delhi, coinciding with the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The honour will be presented by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture, Government of India.

Dr Katherasala’s research article, titled ‘Viksit Bharat 2047 and Atal’s Vision: A Roadmap for Inclusive Development and National Integration’, was adjudged one of the finest submissions for the award. His work explores the transformative vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, linking it to the national agenda of building a developed and inclusive India by 2047. The paper emphasises social integration, equitable growth, and cultural harmony as cornerstones for India’s future.