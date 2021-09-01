Over 1,500 cows rescued during Bakrid: Gau Gyan Foundation

Hyderabad: More than 1,500 cows were rescued from illegal slaughter by Gau Gyan Foundation in and around city this Bakrid.

In a press release issued here, the foundation representatives said, "We had seen leaders of the State making statements about letting illegal slaughter happen. The cattle mafia dons ordering their goons to kill anyone who tried to stop - among other things. This is a multi-million-dollar illegal venture - no taxes paid and black money generated through this are used for funding terrorists, fake currency trade, arms smuggling among others. Given the magnitude of criminal activities in the city of Hyderabad we reached out to Telangana High Court which directed the police to take measures to stop illegal killing of animals and take stringent action against those violating rules governing transport and slaughter of animals."

The representatives said that the roots of the mafia run deep in the city and the illegal operations of cattle smuggling and slaughter continue. In the last ten days alone, they saved 332 cattle, 11 vehicles seized and 10 FIRs registered.