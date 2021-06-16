Over 16 Lakh farmers in telangana benefit from Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday disbursed Rs 516.95 crore in the accounts of 16.95 lakh farmers accounts on the first day of the seventh round of the Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS).

Giving details of the same, State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said, "The highest number of farmers who received the RBS assistance was from Nalgonda. As many as 11,970 farmers from Nalgonda have got Rs 36.10 crore into their bank accounts.

The lowest number of farmers who received the RBS into their accounts were from Adilabad, and Rs 35.60 lakh have been deposited in the 9,628 farmers in that district. The State government has released funds into the bank accounts of 16,95,601 farmers accounts holding about 10,33,915 acres. All these farmers were holding up to one acre of land."

"Similarly, on the second day, about Rs 1,152.47 crores will be deposited into the accounts of a total number of 15.07 lakh farmers, each holding up to two acres of land. In all the RBS assistance will be extended to 23.05 lakh acres in the State on the second day.

Even on the second day, farmers from Nalgonda district are the highest in number to receive the RBS assistance. About 10.47 lakh farmers will get Rs 85.23 crore into their bank accounts," Niranjan Reddy added.

Later, the Minister, participating in practices of direct transplantation of paddy, stressed on the farmers in the State to adopt modern methods of paddy cultivation. Currently, farmers have to invest about Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre with the traditional methods of cultivation.

This situation warrants farmers to adopt modern methods to reduce their investments and changing methods of cultivation in the future. The direct plantation would not only help to reduce the investment, address the labour shortage but also give a yield of one to two quintals per acre.