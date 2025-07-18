Over 8,000 auto-rickshaws in the city not roadworthy

Hyderabad: Over 8,000 autos rickshaws, including grossly unfit ones, have reportedly been permitted as roadworthy based on fake documents by the Road Transport Authority. The RTA officials act in collusion with agents who facilitate the use of fraudulent documents for the transfer of ownership, vehicle permit, and fitness, it is alleged.

When a passenger hails an auto-rickshaw, its driver, despite not having the mandatory meter, will not bat an eyelid before demanding exorbitant fares and then refusing to ply if his demand is not met. People have got used to this. What if the auto you take is unfit; that is, not roadworthy, but illegally plying as ‘fit’ auto? Thousands of such auto-rickshaws in the city are plying illegally on city roads, endangering passengers’ lives. What is incredible is that these vehicles are running under the nose of the authorities.

According to the City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society, over 8,000 of the autos plying on city roads are not roadworthy and they ought to have been scrapped years ago. They alleged that autos that come for scrapping to RTA offices are being sold illegally. “As per RTA records, over 80,000 autos were scrapped, however, several thousands of these unfit autos are running in the twin cities. This is due to the negligence of higher authorities,” said Mohammed Mahmood Hussain Makke, president of City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society.

Mahmood said that these autos are posing a risk to the lives and limbs of passengers. “In Greater Hyderabad, over 1.40 lakh autos and additionally over 15,000 illegal autos are running on roads.” Mahmood alleged. “Autos meant for scrapping are illegally sold in collusion with RTA authorized scrap dealers and 8,000 plus such auto rickshaws are plying on city roads and other districts.”

City Auto Drivers said several representations were given to the Transport Department, Transport Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and Secretary, regarding the illegal sale of scrapped autos and faulty scrapping policy.

M Dayanand, General secretary of Auto Motor Welfare Association, said that there was also fraud in the transfer of ownership and transfer of vehicle permit of auto rickshaws in the RTA offices.

Dayanand said “Only in North zone RTA office Trimulgherry, as many as 8,131 autos were illegally transferred with fake documents. And there will be several thousands in all RTAs in the city.”

He said “For the transfer of ownership and transfer of vehicles permit, both the seller and buyer should be present before the RTO and should affix their signatures. But, in most of such cases, only the seller is present, and the application is submitted for the transfer of ownership as well as for transfer of vehicle permit, with fake address proof - fake Aadhar Card. The files are passed after receiving an amount Rs 1,300 per file as a bribe is taken and as usual, they share the total bribe collected for the day,” alleged Dayanand.

U Rajender, another activist, said that several complaints were given by the association regarding the fraud taking place in the RTA offices in the city. However, no action has been taken. “We demand a probe into the scam in vehicle transfer taking place in the RTA offices.”