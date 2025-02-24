Owaisi distributes sewing machines to women

Hyderabad: In an effort to empower women and provide them with employment opportunities, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) distributed sewing machines in the Yakutpura constituency. The machines were handed over by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

On this occasion, 334 sewing machines were distributed to women who had successfully completed training and examinations at the sewing centre camp. Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Husain, along with corporators, area leaders, and others, was present at the event.

The initiative aims to equip women with skills and resources to start their own sewing businesses, creating sustainable income opportunities.

Additionally, 67 sewing machines had already been distributed earlier, making this programme a significant step towards economic empowerment.

“This distribution not only empowers women but also contributes to the economic growth of the region, creating a positive impact on many lives. This initiative will lead to further opportunities for women across the city,” said MLA Jaffar Husain.