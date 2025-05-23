Oxford Grammar High School Hosts Fun-Filled Summer Camp 2025

Oxford Grammar High School recently wrapped up an exciting and enriching Summer Camp 2025, packed with creativity, learning, and fun. The camp was a huge hit among students, offering a wide variety of activities designed to engage young minds and nurture their talents.

From imaginative storytelling sessions that sparked creativity, to art and craft workshops like wall hangings, keychain making, thumb painting, clay modeling, and bottle painting, students explored the joy of hands-on learning. These sessions not only boosted their artistic expression but also enhanced their fine motor skills.

Adding to the fun were fireless cooking classes, where students learned to make delicious and healthy treats safely. Activities like puzzle work helped sharpen their problem-solving skills in an enjoyable way.

The camp also emphasized fitness and wellness with high-energy Zumba, calming yoga, and empowering sessions on karate and self-defence. Students not only learned how to stay fit but also how to stay safe and confident.

A special highlight was the photography session, which gave students a chance to see the world through a creative lens and capture their favorite moments from the camp.

The summer camp at Oxford Grammar High School proved to be a vibrant blend of fun, learning, and discovery. It was a joyful experience that left students with wonderful memories and new skills to cherish.



























