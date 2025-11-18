Pall of gloom descends on houses of Saudi bus mishap victims in city

Hyderabad: A pall of gloom descended on the houses of Saudi Arabia bus accident victims in Hyderabad. Leaders of the various parties and religious and local people rushed to the houses to pay condolences to the bereaved family members.

As news of the tragedy reached Hyderabad, grief-stricken relatives frantically reached to the houses of the victims to pay condolences on Monday. The devastating accident occurred late night on Sunday, as a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims collided with an oil tanker led to the death of 45 pilgrims. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the incident.

The victims --18 women and 17 men --were identified as Irfan Ahmed, Humera Nazneen, Sabiha Sultana, Naseeruddin, Shaik Zain Uddin, Akther Begum, Anees Fatima, Ameena Begum, Sara Begum, Saleem, Shabana Begum, Rizwana Begum, Salauddin, Farana Sultana, Sana, Abdul Khadeer, Ghousiya Begum, Shehnaaz, Mohammed Ali, Rahmath Bee, Raheem Unnisa, Mohammed Shoaib, Rayees Begum, Shahajehan, Sara Mahmood, Mohammed Manzoor, Zaheen Begum, Farheen Begum, Shoukat, Zakiya, Parveen Begum, Mastan, Sohail, Mohammed Maulana, and Shirahatti.

The 10 children were Hamdan, Izaan, Umaiza, Mariyam Fatima, Mehrish, Mohammed, Rida Tazeen, Uzairuddin, Huzaifa Jaffar, and Tasmia Tahreen.

Meanwhile, the political leaders also reached to the houses of the victims to pay condolences. Telangana Minister for Minority Welfare Mohammad Azharuddin visited Vidyanagar, the house of Shaik Nazeeruddin and expressed profound sorrow over the incident.

Later, TPCC president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, and senior leader Feroz Khan also visited the victims’ house.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed profound grief over the tragic bus accident and instructed the party MLAs for the support to the families of the victims died in incident.

AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited the family members at Meraj Colony, Murad Nagar and Mughal Nagar areas. The MLA expressed his grief, noting that ten residents from his constituency, including five from Mughal Nagar including a mother, her son, daughter-in-law, and grandsons feared dead in the accident.

He said, “10 residents from Meraj Colony, Murad Nagr and Mughal Nagar among the deceased. I visited their families to convey our heartfelt condolences in this hour of immense grief,” said Kausar.

Meanwhile, AIMIM Nampally MLA Majid Hussain also visited the families of the deceased person in the Nampally area. He met the family members from Nampally and said that the family is in grief and is trying to come to terms with it.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar stated that a total of 54 pilgrims had departed from the city for Mecca on November 9. Of them, four travelled separately to Madina by car, while another four remained in Mecca. The remaining 46 pilgrims were on the bus involved in the Saudi accident, where only one person survived.

The police have set up a special Control Room and the families seeking support may contact the Hyderabad City Police Control Room at 040-27852333.

An Inspector Shaik Jakeer Hussain has been deputed to coordinate with the Saudi Arabia Consulate in New Delhi for necessary assistance. The officer can be contacted at 8712660381.