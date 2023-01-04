Pan India actor Samudrakhani takes part in Green India Challenge

Hyderabad: As part of the 'Green India Challenge', Pan India actor Samudrakhani, who accepted the challenge given by director M Sasikumar, planted a Raavi (peepal) sapling at Shilparamam in Hi-Tech City on Wednesday.

Actor Samudrakhani praised TRS MP J Santosh Kumar for undertaking such a good programme. People will be prosperous only if the nature is green, and the continuous efforts of Santosh and the organisers who made the 'Green India Challenge' not only a great social movement but also a responsibility of everyone is highly commendable.

He threw a Green India Challenge to his son Harivigneswaran, daughter Shivani and noted director H Vinoth to take this massive movement forward.