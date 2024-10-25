Parents defend Isha Home School, scotch allegations

Hyderabad: Refuting the recent child abuse allegations made by the ex-staff members of Isha Home School, Coimbatore, few parents stated that the allegations are false and disheartening.

Radhika and Vinod Jeevi, parents of a student at Isha Home School, expressed their deep pain over the recent child abuse allegations made by Yamini and Satya Narendranji Ragani and emphasised that their child has always been safe and well-cared for at Isha Home School.

Few parents also questioned the motives behind these accusations, viewing them as an attempt to tarnish the school's reputation and negatively impact students and parents. The parents raised several critical questions, like why did the ex-staff member continue her child's education at Isha Home School for three years after the alleged incident, and why was the issue raised only after she was asked to leave the school due to several complaints against her? Why weren't formal complaints filed with authorities about an incident from five years ago?

Parimala Nagaraj, another parent, expressed that all schools should adopt the kind of education system practiced there, where every detail of a child's development is closely observed and nurtured. Parents urged individuals with concerns to approach law enforcement of relevant authorities rather than making unsubstantiated public claims. They reiterated their trust in the school's safety measures and expressed concern about the harm these accusations could cause to students' futures.