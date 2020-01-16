Parks reflect pathetic attitude of civic body

Nallagandla: The Rock Garden in Nallagandla which was designated as a park is a major lung space for the entire Nallagandla area. However, GHMC has been using it as a waste segregation/ transfer site for years. The locals allege that the segregation/transfer site is being moved from one place to another in the area for the last several years.

The locals recall how the situation worsened for two years in wake of pollution and stench caused by a huge load of wastes dumped at the site on a daily basis. "The GHMC officials kept on stating for years that it is a temporary segregation/transition unit and that a new place was being finalised. Finally, the transfer site was removed and one-third area of the 12-acre park was developed for locals and the rest area was left as it is, which has now turned into a dense jungle," shares Hari Shankar Jain a local resident.

There are four parks in the Huda layout of which the Rock Garden is the biggest area-wise. According to colony people, the remaining three parks were left unattended as they were. "The vicinity is home to around 8,000 to 10,000 families. If the corporation renovates all the parks, it will be a boon to the locals, especially kids and elderly. The Rock Garden is being renovated just to follow a High Court order. It, however, lacks basic amenities. There are three to four small designated parks nearby, but none of them is developed," shared Srikanth Reddy, another resident of the area.

Venkanna, Deputy Commissioner, GHMC-Serilingampally, said, "There is a plan to develop all the parks in Huda Layout. It is under preparation of estimates. Each park will take around Rs 10 lakh for overall development, which needs to be sanctioned by the Commissioner's office. It will take a minimum six months for the amount to get sanctioned and the works to start."