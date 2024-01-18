Live
- Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
Just In
Passport Adalat to be held on Jan 20
Highlights
Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will organise passport Adalat on January 20 wherein attempts will be made to settle various issues or...
Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will organise passport Adalat on January 20 wherein attempts will be made to settle various issues or disputes concerning the applicants on the spot.
According to the officials, applicants whose applications are pending for various reasons may walk in to attend the Adalat between 10 am to 12.30 pm along with required original and self-attested copies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS