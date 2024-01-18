  • Menu
Passport Adalat to be held on Jan 20

Passport Adalat to be held on Jan 20
Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will organise passport Adalat on January 20 wherein attempts will be made to settle various issues or disputes concerning the applicants on the spot.

According to the officials, applicants whose applications are pending for various reasons may walk in to attend the Adalat between 10 am to 12.30 pm along with required original and self-attested copies.

