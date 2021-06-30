Pay attention on greenery, sanitation: Sabitha Indra Reddy

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a video conference on Haritha Haram, Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes beginning from July 1st at Collectorate on Tuesday.

Speaking on this occasion, the rural areas and the towns, cities have transformed immensely due to Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. The Minister also urged to make the 7th phase of Haritha Haram a success and let us set a path for green Telangana. The State government is spending Rs 308 crore over villages under the Palle Pragathi programme and Rs 150 crore over the municipalities under the Pattana Pragathi per month. The Telangana government is spending Rs 12.38 crore over the villages under the Palle Pragathi programme and Rs 5.60 crore over the municipalities under the Pattana Pragathi per month in Ranga Reddy district. The Minister instructed the officials to pay attention on greenery and sanitation in the villages and municipalities. Dilapidated buildings should be removed. Measures should be taken everywhere to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, the Minister added.

Collector Amoy Kumar, PI Chairperson Anita Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, DPO ,MLAs, Mayors, MPPs, ZPTCs, Chairmen, Sarpanches, MPTCs, other officials participated in the video conference.