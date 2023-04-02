PDSU condemns Godse's picture in Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After Nathuram Godse's photograph was seen carried during the Sri Rama Navami procession which was organised by the Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh on Thursday, the BJP has received flak from many public as well as the politicians. Similarly, the Progressive Democratic Students Union(PDSU) on Saturday condemned the act and termed the BJP trying to bring Hindutva ideologue in the country.

The PDSU State president, P Mahesh demanded a clarification from Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh over what message he is wants to give people of the country through such acts. "The BJP and RSS are eager to get political benefits by inciting sectarianism. Ever since BJP to power, it is trying to change the Constitution and implement Hindutva ideologue," he alleged.



The PDSU demanded those responsible for the incident be identified and arrested immediately and MLA Raja Singh's membership of the Legislative Assembly be revoked.