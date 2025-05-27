Peace talks must be held with Maoists

Hyderabad: CPI National Secretary Dr K Narayana has asked the central government to declare a ceasefire with the Naxalites immediately.

After inaugurating the CPI Janaseva Dal state-level training meeting on Monday, he said, both sides should declare a ceasefire, noting that it is understood that the Naxalites have already agreed to the ceasefire.

He said that the Naxalites are not terrorists, they are citizens of our country. He said that when talking to Pakistan, which is nurturing terrorism, “it is not difficult to hold peace talks with the Naxalites, who are citizens of our country, and there will be no obstacles.” Narayana urged the central government to come to a peace agreement through political talks, saying there is nothing but ideological differences and that the problem cannot be solved through the barrel of a gun.