Peerzadiguda: TRS awareness meet for women on Dec 29

Peerzadiguda: Senior local TRS party leader Jakka Venkat Reddy is organising an awareness programme for women in Medipally in Peerzadiguda municipal limits on December 29. Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Srinivas Goud, TRS general secretary Malipeddy Sudhir Reddy, ZP chairman Sarath Chandra Reddy are expected to attend.

Venkat Reddy told the media in the party office here on Thursday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had introduced many schemes for the welfare of women and given a prominent place to them since the formation of Telangana. He recalled that the party had organised many service programmes in Medipally, adding that 25,000 jute bags had been distributed as part of the efforts to protect the environment.

Reddy appealed women to participate in the programme in large number on December 29. Among those present at the press meet were party leaders Kode Pochayya, Eshwar Reddy, Subash Naik, Manoranjan Reddy, Mohan Reddy, Nirmala, Sheri Sativa Reddy, Kumar, Raghuvardhan Reddy, Harivardhan Reddy, Javed and Nagaraju.