People continue to make beeline for Prajavani

Hyderabad: Despite limiting the time from 10 am to 1 pm, the ‘Prajavani’ programme which was earlier called ‘Praja Darbar’ witnessed good response at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.

With the GHMC and other departments making all the arrangements including provision of wheelchairs for elderly and physically handicapped, about 1000 applications were received by afternoon. Forest and Environment minister K Surekha who visited the Praja Bhavan lent her ear and took notice of the grievances which poured in from across the State. Amidst tight security in one of the important buildings in the city, people started lining up in the early morning hours, but they were allowed at 10 am only. The officials continued to receive applications until 1 pm. In the wake of new norms, the authorities did not allow people after the scheduled timing despite their attempt to visit.

Even on Monday, this grievance cell received 1141 applications from the denizens. The Praja Bhavan received 4417 complaints, the maximum on December 8. This was the 2nd day after revival of the public grievance redressal mechanism aimed at disposing off the complaints by reducing all the bureaucratic red-tapism involved.